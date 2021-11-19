CMS superintendent announces more staff in districts Title IX office

Sexual assaults have been reported on four CMS campuses, including Olympic High School and Hawthorne Academy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston says the district will add more staff to its Title IX office following allegations of sexual misconduct on several CMS campuses.

"We will be beefing up, increasing support in our Title IX office to better support our students here in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools," Winston said.

The move comes after CMS announced the creation of a Title IX task force back in August after Myers Park students said administrators didn't properly handle reports of sexual assault and harassment appropriately.

"The responsibility of the personnel that we will be adding to our Title IX team,' Winston said. "Their responsibility, their sole responsibility will be to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct."

Superintendent Winston wouldn't directly answer a question about students assaulted being told to sign NDA's.

Winston did not say how much new support staff will be added to the office. He said recommendations from the student-led Title IX task force will be announced soon.

Laura Dunn, a prominent attorney who focuses on Title IX and sexual assault cases, asked the U.S. Department of Education to open an investigation into CMS for its handling of reported assaults. Dunn represents several former Myers Park High School students who reported being raped or sexually assaulted at school.

Hawthorne Academy's principal and assistant principal were suspended with pay on Nov. 9. The reason for their suspensions was not made public and it was not announced how long the suspensions would last.

