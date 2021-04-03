NC school leaders to vote on new COVID-19 safety measures

North Carolina health leaders said they'll distribute nearly 2 million rapid COVID-19 test kits to schools statewide as extra protection for in-person learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina school leaders are expected to discuss new ways to keep students and teachers safe as more schools across the state prepare to reopen for in-person learning.

As part of its StrongSchools NC guidance, the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to rollout rapid COVID-19 testing for public and charter K-12 schools. During a meeting Wednesday, health leaders called the new measures an extra layer of security and safety before millions of kids go back to school. The state's board of education is scheduled to vote on the measures Thursday.

Under the new guidance from DHHS, schools should be in-person as much as possible and can no longer be fully remote. Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper "strongly urged" schools to reopen as soon as they can. Cooper, whose mother was a teacher, has stressed the importance of getting kids back in school for several weeks following a CDC report that says in-person learning can be safe with certain protective measures in place.

“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NC DHHS, said. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”

The new guidance requires that only middle and high school students maintain six feet of social distancing at all times, as research shows younger children are less likely to spread the virus than older teens and adults.

DHHS said they'll make millions of rapid antigen tests available to schools statewide. The federal government gave the state nearly 3 million BinaxNOW tests with around 2 million of those being given to schools that enroll in the testing program. Under that program, teachers and staff would be tested weekly. Students and adults would be tested if they show COVID-19 symptoms or had exposure to someone who tests positive for the virus.