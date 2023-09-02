GOP-sponsored bill would require parents to opt-in for sex ed in schools

Republicans are working to change how sex education is taught in North Carolina's public schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An effort is underway to change how sex education is taught in North Carolina's public schools.

State lawmakers on Tuesday are weighing a bill that would require parents to opt-in to any sex ed course. The bill will be discussed in front of the education committee at the General Assembly.

House Bill 185 would essentially ban schools from teaching sex education before the seventh grade. Right now, some schools begin discussing reproductive health and sex education as early as fifth grade.

The bill up for debate would state that, beginning when their child enters seventh grade, parents would have the chance to review what will be covered in any sex ed class. They would then have to opt-in for their children to attend those classes.

