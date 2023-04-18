NC bill to ban transgender athletes from girls sports teams to get first hearing

A House committee will debate its version of the bill on Wednesday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill to ban transgender athletes in North Carolina's middle schools and high schools from participating on teams that do not match their sex as assigned on their birth certificate will be heard by a Senate panel on Tuesday.

It will be the first step in the legislative process from the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," which was introduced earlier this month in the Senate and the House.

A House committee will debate its version of the bill on Wednesday morning.

All 30 GOP senators and the majority of Republican House members are backing the legislation (House Bill 574 and Senate Bill 631).

Twenty-one states have banned transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

North Carolina Republicans held a news conference earlier this month defending SB 631 and invited two North Carolina coaches.

"I support transgender athletes," Sylvia Hatchell, the former head basketball coach for UNC at Chapel Hill, said. "OK, the right to gender identity as see[n] fit. However, competitive sport is one of the few places in our society where sex differences matter."

Hatchell resigned from UNC at Chapel Hill after a program review found concerns over "racially insensitive" comments and pressuring players to compete through medical issues.

The American Medical Association said in a report in 2022 it, "opposes athletic eligibility regulations that contribute to discrimination and stigma attached to naturally occurring differences in gender and sexual identity, sexual development and orientation."

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows transgender student-athletes to play sports based on their gender identification upon request.

