Olympic High School steps up security at football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several schools in the Charlotte area are stepping up security for Friday night football.

School districts cited recent school shootings, shootings in the community, and a recent sexual assault report on one campus as reasons they need more security at games.

One week ago, roughly 100 Olympic High School students were out protesting the way the school handled a recent report of a sexual assault on campus. Those protesting said a student accused of sexually assaulting another student on campus was allowed to play in a football game after that report was made.

Police confirmed a 15-year-old was charged in September with attempted 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed there will be additional security at the Olympic High School game Friday night. Younger kids will have to be with an adult, and there will be more police presence at Friday night's game and in the parking lot after the game.

CMS had already stepped up security at several high schools after a recent drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old.

Police said the shooting has connections to disputes among local high school students.

Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor said football fans there can also expect increased safety on Friday nights, citing multiple recent school shootings across the country, including two in North Carolina.

Fan access will be limited to certain stadium and campus areas, K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent or adult, and all fans will enter through walk-through metal detectors and will be subject to additional wand searches if necessary.

Those rules are scheduled to go into effect Friday night, but Hickory High School rescheduled its homecoming game for Monday, due to weather.