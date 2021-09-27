Soft lockdown at Table Rock Middle School

More law enforcement is on hand due to the concern.

MORGANTON, N.C. — Table Rock Middle School in Morgantown, North Carolina, is on a soft lockdown Monday morning, according to school officials.

Principal Rich Linens sent the following message to parents regarding the lockdown:

The health and safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We are aware of some information concerning our school that is making its way around social media and between students this morning. We are working with law enforcement to track down the information and see if it is credible. In the meantime, we have extra law enforcement officers on our campus this morning. Parents, if you wish, you may check your child out of school today, and the absence will be excused. We will work with your child to make up any missed work. Thank you for your continued support of Table Rock Middle School.

Some parents have reportedly opted to pick up their students as a precaution.

Extra law enforcement is on the campus, which is located about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte, due to the concerns at the school. Law enforcement is also investigating the threat which was seen on social media. It's unclear at this time what the threat was or what it was about.

