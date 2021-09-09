West Cabarrus High School placed on lockdown after gun reports

CONCORD, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 9 reporting on gun violence in Charlotte schools.)
West Cabarrus High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to reports of a student bringing a gun on campus, according to the Concord Police Department.
The lockdown was reported around 9 A.M. this morning. About an hour later, Concord Police posted, "We do not believe this report is credible and all students are safe at this time."
Around Noon, Concord Police reported they were unable to find evidence to support or prove the gun reports. For the safety of the students, Concord officers remained on campus the rest of the school day.
This comes after the multiple reports of gun violence in the Charlotte community surrounding teenagers.
CMS is working with community organizations like the NAACP and the Alternatives to Violence program to try to curb violence in the community. CMS Superintendant, Earnest Winston, asks students and parents to speak up if they see threats, but to not immediately trust rumors.
