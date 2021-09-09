West Cabarrus High School placed on lockdown after gun reports

Concord Police do not believe the report is credible.

West Cabarrus High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to reports of a student bringing a gun on campus, according to the Concord Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution school officials have placed West Cabarrus High School in lockdown while school resource officers investigate a concern brought to them. / DLB pic.twitter.com/WpDXlk3qKY — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) September 15, 2021

The lockdown was reported around 9 A.M. this morning. About an hour later, Concord Police posted, "We do not believe this report is credible and all students are safe at this time."

Continuing to investigate report of student bringing gun to school. We don't believe report is credible and all students are safe at this time. Officers are still at school investigating the report./JSH — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) September 15, 2021

Around Noon, Concord Police reported they were unable to find evidence to support or prove the gun reports. For the safety of the students, Concord officers remained on campus the rest of the school day.

Officers were unable to substantiate the information and are continuing to investigate. Officers will be on campus for the remainder of the school day. School officials report that when lunch is completed the lockdown will be lifted./JH — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) September 15, 2021

This comes after the multiple reports of gun violence in the Charlotte community surrounding teenagers.

CMS is working with community organizations like the NAACP and the Alternatives to Violence program to try to curb violence in the community. CMS Superintendant, Earnest Winston, asks students and parents to speak up if they see threats, but to not immediately trust rumors.