Hundreds of South Carolina teachers have quit their jobs since the beginning of the school year

A report by the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement shows 977 teachers left their jobs in the middle of this school year.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — There was a shortage of teachers before the pandemic, but now it's even worse. With COVID-19 prompting early retirements and just general burnout, teachers are leaving schools.

“It’s been a challenging year," director of communications for Rock Hill Schools Lindsay Machak said.

A recent report by the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement shows 977 teachers left their jobs in the middle of this school year.

Researchers say there are 1,121 vacant teacher positions right now.

“It’s something that as a school district, we have to deal with, and yeah that is something that we have seen this year," Machak said.

Back in December, Rock Hill Schools gave their teachers a $2,000 bonus.

York County Schools are also hoping money fixes the problem, providing teachers with a "thank you" bonus, which ranged from $300 to $500. Then a $1,000 bonus per semester for teaching students face-to-face.

Lastly, they recently started a new incentive bonus. Each week a teacher has perfect attendance they get $50.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.



School districts are creating resources to ease their teachers' hardships.

“Our employees can call a hotline 24 hours a day and get some support," Machak said.

Some South Carolina lawmakers are hoping to retain teachers by raising salaries by $4,000 in this year's state budget.