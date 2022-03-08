Mecklenburg County sheriff to announce plan for jail staffing issues

Sheriff Garry McFadden will present his plan to address jail staffing shortages to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sheriff Garry McFadden will present the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners with his plan to address staffing issues Tuesday following a state inspection that found the jail had severe shortages and failed to adequately supervise inmates.

Staffing has been a concern at the jail central in Uptown Charlotte for some time. Last month, WCNC Charlotte learned the sheriff's office entered into a contract with a New York-based private security company to provide guards through at least the end of June. The state gave McFadden until March 11 to fix the issues identified in their report.

McFadden will address the commissioners at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. WCNC Charlotte will stream the meeting on YouTube and on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

A WCNC Charlotte investigation discovered an increase in violent attacks against guards and staffing shortage issues that resulted in a lack of inmate supervision on a consistent basis. An inspection by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found the Mecklenburg County Detention Center failed to meet minimum supervision requirements. The inspection was completed following a formal complaint that was filed by the Fraternal Order of Police in December.

At one point in the inspection, the findings note that to be fully staffed, each shift would have 80 detention staff working. In a list that follows detailing a records review of select dates in March, April, May, September, October, November and December, the inspection found several days that were understaffed by as many as 27 people.

In mid-February, McFadden held a news conference saying he believed the Mecklenburg County Jail is a safe place and attributed the staffing issues to COVID-19 and the "Great Resignation."