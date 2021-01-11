Stanly County bus drivers continue to push for better pay ahead of school board meeting

All-day Monday, bus drivers attended the protest instead of going on their usual routes transporting students to and from school.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Several bus drivers in Stanly County are out again Tuesday as they continue to advocate for better pay. They're calling for minimum pay to be raised to $16 an hour and would like COVID-19 hazard pay, as well as bus monitors on every bus.

All-day Monday, bus drivers attended the protest instead of going on their usual routes transporting students to and from school -- all to make a point that Stanly County Schools needs its bus drivers.

The protests led schools and parents alike to scramble for transportation for students.

Bus drivers told WCNC Charlotte they want to keep driving students in this district, but they need more money to keep doing it in Stanly County.

Several bus drivers in Stanly County are protesting today, advocating for an increase in pay and more. pic.twitter.com/QYanaerowW — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) November 1, 2021

"We're not being greedy," Ashley Garner, a bus driver for more than 10 years, said. "We're at $13.07. We're had our meeting yesterday at Dunkin' Donuts. They said they could offer us $17 starting there making donuts. So why would we continue to endanger our life like we're doing? We need to be reciprocated."

Stanly County Schools is holding a board of education meeting Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. and bus drivers say they plan to be outside to protest an hour before that meeting.

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts