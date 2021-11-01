Nearly $1 million in mental health grants heading to NC universities

The funds come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund and are designed to allow universities the chance to make investments in services students need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly $1 million in grant funding is heading to 12 North Carolina universities.

The University of North Carolina System announced the news Friday. In total, $981,181 in funding will be used to increase behavioral health capacity and improve mental health resources that are available to students.

The funds come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund and are designed to allow universities the chance to make "immediate investments" in services students need, especially in light of added challenges due to the pandemic.

"Enhanced mental health and wellness services are essential to fostering student success, particularly as institutions strive to holistically build a healthy, nurturing and supportive environment for students," the UNC System said, in part, in a press release.

Here's the full breakdown of which UNC System universities received funds:

UNC Charlotte: $95,154

$95,154 Fayetteville State University: $35,687

$35,687 UNC Pembroke: $78,000

$78,000 UNC Greensboro: $75,660

$75,660 UNC-Chapel Hill: $98,027

$98,027 Western Carolina University: $99,735

$99,735 Elizabeth City State University: $82,270

$82,270 NC School of Science and Mathematics: $100,000

$100,000 North Carolina State University: $70,000

$70,000 Winston-Salem State University: $96,833

$96,833 North Carolina Central University: $50,000

$50,000 UNC Wilmington: $99,815

