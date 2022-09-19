Students return to in-person learning at West Rowan Middle School

Mold was found in the school's HVAC system last month. Staff returned on Thursday, Sept. 15.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Students at West Rowan Middle School returned to the classroom for in-person learning Monday. It comes after mold was found in the HVAC system last month, forcing the school to send students home for remote learning.

Custodial staff reported microbial growth in the HVAC system earlier in August and the district began testing the building for mold and other issues.

Tests for mold came back negative on Aug. 17, but further test results indicated additional cleaning was necessary.

The school cleaned the system and retested it before students could return. Staff returned Thursday, Sept. 15, to get ready for students ahead of the official return date. The middle school is welcoming students back with a Spirit Week.

Testing for mold and other issues will continue throughout the school year.

