Return date announced for in-person learning at West Rowan Middle

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Students and staff will soon return to West Rowan Middle School, the district confirmed Friday.

Staff will return first on Thursday, Sept. 15, then students will return on Monday, Sept. 19.

The school was forced to implement remote learning last month after mold was found in HVAC units.

District leaders said the current return plan allows time for cleaning and sanitization to be completed and will give staff extra time to get things ready for students.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," the district said, in part, in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the air quality in the building through regular environmental testing after students and staff return to the building."

