Union County Schools considering limiting what material can be on display in district classrooms

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Schools is holding a meeting Tuesday to consider limiting what material can be on display in district classrooms.

The proposed plan would limit displays to items related to curriculum, which has LGBTQ supporters concerned about the impact it could have on students.

As Union County Board of Education leaders prepare to vote, some parents and LGBTQ leaders have drafted up a petition encouraging people to stand up against the plan.

The proposal says classroom displays should be limited to content related to the United States, the state of North Carolina, the school name and mascot, or the curriculum.

Opponents say this change could ban pride flags and safe spaces for LGBTQ students. They say it could also limit education about marginalized communities, and make LQBTQ students feel more alone than they already do.

District leaders say reading material must have value and be comprehensive and evidence-based, which could possibly ban books with LGBTQ content.

So far the petition has about 670 signatures and the meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

