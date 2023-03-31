Former Myers Park High student drops Title IX lawsuit against school district

A complaint was filed in 2022, in which Serena Evans claimed the district didn't properly investigate her rape case back in 2016.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Myers Park High School student will drop a Title IX lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A complaint was filed in 2022, in which Serena Evans claimed the district didn't properly investigate her rape case back in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Evans experienced sexual harassment from other male classmates as early as 7th grade. At the time, she was a student at Alexander Graham Middle School from 2014-2015.

Evans said she reported the harassment and even noted teachers and administrators observed and overheard it. She claims she was told to "ignore the boy" and grant them grace because "girls mature faster than boys do".

The decision comes three months after a federal jury cleared CMS of wrongdoing in another case involving sexual assault.

In February, the former Myers Park High School student is filed to appeal a federal jury's ruling that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education did not violate the former student's Title IX rights.

