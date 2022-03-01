Union County group stages 'read-in' to fight proposed book ban

If passed, the proposal would make it easier for Union County Public Schools to censor what books are allowed in libraries for students to read.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A group of North Carolina moms is fighting to stop a proposed book ban in Union County with a "read-in" before Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.

The board is expected to consider a policy that would make it easier for Union County Public Schools to censor what books are allowed in public libraries.

The American Library Association says there were 330 reports of books being challenged from September to November of 2021. Some of those books include Harper Lee's iconic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird", "Maus" by Art Spiegelman and Alex Gino's "Melissa." Censorship efforts have ranged from local communities such as a Tennessee school board's pulling single books to statewide initiatives.

"There are some books with pornography and pedophilia that should absolutely be removed from K through 12 school libraries," says Yael Levin, a spokeswoman for No Left Turn in Education, a national group opposed to what it calls a "Leftist agenda" for public schools that has called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the availability of "Gender Queer" among other books. "Now we're not talking about a public library or bookstores. We're talking about K through 12 school libraries, books that are just pornographic and with pedophilic content."