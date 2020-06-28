Union County Board of Education to discuss 'insensitive' social media posts made by board member

At this time, the UCPS Board has not confirmed which posts are in question, and which Board member was responsible for the posts.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education will address "insensitive posts" made by a current member of the UCPS Board member on his personal social media account.

Board Chair Melissa Merrell will be speaking on behalf of the Board of Education, though other Board members may also attend.

At this time, the UCPS Board has not confirmed which posts are in question, and which Board member was responsible for the posts.

The UCPS Board says they will not be releasing any additional information about the posts until their Monday morning meeting.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow this developing story on Monday. Stick with WCNC for the latest.