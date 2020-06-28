'It's not a political statement'| Duke's Coach Krzyzewski voice his support for Black Lives Matter movement in Twitter video

"Its time to end systemic racism and social injustice. It's time. Black lives matter."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Black Lives Matter movement carries on around the country, both as a reaction to George Floyd’s death and an expression of frustration over longstanding issues, public figures are using their platform to speak up on these issues.

In a video posted to Twitter, Duke University Men's Basketball Coach, Mike Krzyzewski voice his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a passionate message Coach K said "it's time" for America to address and solve systemic racism.

On Friday, the five-time national champion coach starts the video by saying "Black lives matter."

"Say it. Can you say it? Black lives matter," Krzyzewski said. "We should be saying it every day. It's not political. This is not a political statement. It's a human rights statement. It's a fairness statement."

Coach K talks about systemic racism and social injustice, a problem he says has been in our country for four centuries.

"Do we not see the problem? The disease, the plague that has been with our country for four centuries. Do we not see systemic racism and social injustice? C'mon. We all see it. It's manifested in so many ways: criminal justice, the killings that we have seen and that we haven't seen, the denial of economic opportunities for our Black community, educational opportunities, health care. It's manifested in so many ways and has been for four centuries."

Coach K said the problems in black communities are seen and talked about but are overlooked.

"We don't solve the problem. The problem will not be solved and no problem is solved unless you acknowledge the problem. Acknowledge it. If you acknowledge it, you have the duty to solve it. We as a country have the duty to solve this problem."