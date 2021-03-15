UCPS middle, high school students will learn in-person five days a week starting April 12

The UCPS Board of Education met virtually on Monday, March 15 to discuss the district's plans for increasing in-person learning.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Monday, April 12, Union County Public Schools middle and high school students will switch to in-person learning all five days of the school week.

The UCPS Board of Education met virtually on Monday, March 15 to discuss the district's plans for increasing in-person learning. At the meeting, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan recommended schools recommended that 6th through 12th graders move to Plan A on April 12.

Some members of the board urged the district to opt for a four-day in-person schedule instead of moving to the five-day option, with Fridays serving as a remote learning day. After plenty of discussion during the meeting weighing the pros and cons of moving the students back after spring break, the board ultimately voted to approve the motion, 7-2.