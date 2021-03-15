'The kids need more stability than what they're getting' | CMS increases classroom time for students

Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while Group B will be in person on Thursdays and Fridays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More steps towards normalcy as school districts increase time for students in the classroom.

Starting Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' middle and high school students will go to school two times a week. Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while Group B will be in person on Thursdays and Fridays.

On March 22, K-5 will return to in-person learning four times a week with remote learning Wednesdays.

"We have taken the children through so many changes over the course of the last year that it just didn't make a lot of sense to me in the middle of March when we have two and a half months left," CMS parent Harilyn Belvin said. "People aren't really taking into consideration of what all the sudden changes are doing to the children and the families and the teachers."

Belvin has two daughters, one in 4th grade another in 12th grade. She said more changes create more stress, especially for her 10-year-old daughter.

"School board made a decision, you're going back to four days and immediately the look on her face was one of frustration, there were a few tears," Belvin said.

She said the district is rushing to make changes instead of allowing families to make plans.

"It just doesn't seem like there is a grand plan in place," Belvin said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say they can bring more students back into the classroom safely.



Meanwhile, other parents applaud the decision but want the district to go in-person five days a week. Teachers are also concerned about safety, hoping more educators get time to be vaccinated.

CMS isn't the only school district in the Charlotte area making changes.

Fort Mill middle and high school students will return five days a week.

As things inch towards a new normal, parents like Belvin just want a chance to ensure their kids feel safe when it comes to heading back to the classroom during a pandemic.

"It is possible more changes are coming and as a parent, I would really love the opportunity to prepare her for what that could look like," Belvin said.