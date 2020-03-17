TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Weather technology company WeatherSTEM is making its educational material free through the end of April.

The Florida-based company, which specializes in products such as remote weather observation stations, wants to help teachers and students who are attending class from home amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"WeatherSTEM recognizes many students are continuing their education from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a tweet Friday. "We've decided to make WeatherSTEM Scholar FREE to everyone through April 2020."

The online material offer practical lessons on atmospheric science, including severe weather, fronts, and the water cycle.

The material, which are usually only available to paid subscribers, typically lasts a full year of classroom instruction and are structured with an introduction, midterm, and final exam.

The weather lessons are available to teachers, students, and parents at https://weatherstem.com/learn .

Lessons can be combined with real-time weather conditions from the company's hundreds of observations stations across the country. The WeatherSTEM dashboard features live weather, forecasts, and in many locations, live or on-demand skycam video.

Most of the observation stations are currently located in the eastern half of the United States.

