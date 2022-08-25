4 ways to support teachers at students return to class

Here are four simple ways parents can support teachers as students return to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher.

An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.

Of those surveyed, 81% said the overall workload has increased and 80% said they’re spending more time addressing students’ mental health.

Nearly three-quarters of teachers (71%) reported spending more of their own money on classroom materials last year than the previous year. More than ever, teachers say they need the backing and encouragement of the communities they serve.

Here are 4 ways to support teachers this school year:

1. Donate supplies

Teachers shouldn’t have to use their own money to pay for classroom materials and supplies, but according to the AdoptAClassroom.org survey, 71% reported having spent more of their own money last year than the year before on classroom materials. This school year, ease the burden by donating supplies.

2. Volunteer

Get hands-on in the classroom or offer to help from home by assembling homework packets or other instructional material.

3. Continue educating outside of school hours

Help reinforce what your child is learning in the classroom by taking an active role in helping with homework and creating good habits that can carry over to the classroom.

4. Be involved

Be an advocate for your child’s education. Attend school board meetings and know the issues impacting your particular school.

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts