Teachers using trash cans to fill toilets with water at Charlotte school

CMS said the school had functioning bathrooms, but teachers say students are unable to flush toilets or wash their hands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers and staff members at Whitewater Academy in northwest Charlotte say they're having to use buckets to flush toilets for students after a burst water pipe interrupted service to the building.

Some parents and staff members told WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne that Friday is the second straight day without water at the school. They said water fountains aren't working, kids can't flush toilets or wash their hands.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson said Thursday that the water main break was outside the school and the school's water supply wasn't affected, so the district kept classes on a normal schedule. Multiple teachers who spoke with WCNC Charlotte said that wasn't true, with one teacher saying they had to wait 90 minutes just to use the bathroom.

On Friday, CMS told WCNC Charlotte repairs still aren't complete at Whitewater Academy and will continue through the day. The district said plumbers will be on-site to monitor water pressure and said jet machines are in place to ensure toilets are working. Bottled water will continue to be supplied to the campus.

Richard Simpson, whose child is in first grade at Whitewater, said he wasn't told by the school about the bathroom issues affecting classes.

"They did not mention that in the phone message they sent out," Simpson said. "Because of COVID, we send water with our children to school, so that covers that portion of it. They've taken all the safety precautions to make sure the children are looked after."

This is how teachers and staff are getting water to flush toilets in the school. Staff is flushing toilets for the students. #wakeupclt #cms #wcnc pic.twitter.com/3D5dDKy9Xe — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) May 6, 2022

A letter sent to parents Thursday stated a water main break caused flooding in the bus lot and that maintenance crews were working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The letter said functional restrooms were available to students and staff. A separate letter to staff Thursday night said repairs would continue Friday and specified bathrooms would be working for students.