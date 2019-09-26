CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re nearly a week away from the premiere of the ‘Joker’ coming to movie theatres nationwide. Now, FBI investigators say they are keeping a close eye on the threat for a potential movie theatre mass shooting.

FBI officials announced they are currently looking into these threats and working with local law enforcement to keep the public alert and vigilant.

Some movie fans NBC Charlotte spoke to shared split reaction about checking out the ‘Joker’ in theaters amidst these threats.

“It won’t stop me. I’ll still go see it,”’ Joker’ fan Al Worley said.

On the other hand, others say they have some concerns about safety.

“I don’t go to the movie theatre hardly because of that," Omega Fernandez said.

In Aurora, Colorado officials made the decision to not show ‘Joker’ in the theatre where the 2012 massacre took place killing 12 people during the midnight screening of ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

Family members of some of the victims in that shooting are also calling on Warner Bros to reconsider releasing ‘Joker’ due to the extreme violence.

Sandy Phillips is the mother of one of the shooting victims and says recalling that moment in the movie theatre years ago is still traumatic.

“We want to see survivors have the support they need and funding they need just like a Vet would,” Phillips says. “These people didn’t sign up for war but they’ve lived through a war.”

The FBI says it’s up to local movie theaters to work with law enforcement if they would like extra security during ‘Joker’ premiere night.

