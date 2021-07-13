Atrium Health building new hospital to serve Lake Norman, northern Mecklenburg County

The $154 million, 30-bed hospital is expected to open in early 2024.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Atrium Health announced this week that a new $154 million hospital will be coming to Cornelius in northern Mecklenburg County to serve the Lake Norman community.

State officials have approved a certificate of need request from Atrium to build a 160,000 square-foot hospital in Cornelius. The new hospital will be built at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and State Highway 21.

“We are thrilled to be able to move forward with plans to build this new, state-of-the-art hospital and provide the highest quality care to residents in and around the Lake Norman area with convenient access, close to home,” said Ken Haynes, president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “With the population growth that has been taking place, this new hospital is a key piece of our mission to better meet the needs of residents in the area. Whether someone is having a baby, undergoing surgery or needs emergency careat any hour of the day or night, our expert physicians, nurses and support staff will be close-at-hand.”

The new hospital will have 26 medical acute care beds, six maternity suites and four intensive care beds, as well as eight observation beds. Atrium says the new facility will also include two operating rooms and a C-section operating room. The 30 licensed beds and operating rooms are being relocated from existing Atrium Health facilities.

Atrium projects the new Lake Norman hospital to open in early 2024.

