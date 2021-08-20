Atrium, Novant Health update visitation policies

Both policy updates follow a rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Novant Health are updating their visitor restrictions amid a rise in COVID-29 cases.

In Atrium's adjusted visitor restrictions, the healthcare system said it's allowing one visitor for adult patients at acute care hospitals, effective August 20.

Novant Health said as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, all patients except those with COVID-19 or who are patients under investigation for COVID-19, may have one overnight visitor.

Both policy updates follow a rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina seeing over 6,000 new cases as of August 20.