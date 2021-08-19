Towns of Davidson, Matthews get interim mask mandates until Aug. 28

Leaders for the towns voted to enact interim mandates until the county mandate supersedes them on Aug. 28.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders for two Mecklenburg County towns have chosen to enact temporary mask mandates at the local level, covering them until a more expansive county-wide mandate takes effect on Aug. 28.

Leaders for the towns of Davidson and Matthews met on Thursday, Aug. 19 to vote on the interim mandates. Davidson's Board of Commissioners met virtually to discuss and vote on such a move, and the mandate passed unanimously. The mandate went into effect immediately at 7 p.m. and will remain effective until the county-wide order supersedes it.

"It’s always been our priority to protect the health and safety of the Davidson community. Even though we are fortunate that Davidson has one of the lowest infection rates in Mecklenburg County, and one of the highest vaccination rates, we know that masking helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we see no reason to delay implementing measures that Mecklenburg County Public Health feel are necessary to best protect the entire county," said Mayor Rusty Knox.

Similarly, leaders for the town of Matthews also met Thursday evening, voting to enact a similar town-level mask mandate. This one will take effect Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Just like Davidson's mandate, this one will eventually expire once the county-level mandate takes effect.

“Immediate action is needed to slow the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” said Mayor John Higdon. “One of the most important things we can do now is wear a mask to protect ourselves and the people around us – particularly the most vulnerable among us and children under the age of 12 who are not eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations remain critically important in fighting this virus, and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine.”

The Matthews Board of Commissioners noted there are exceptions, which are listed online.