Major companies actively recruiting employees with autism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is World Autism Awareness Day, when companies and individuals pause to think about what they can do to be more inclusive to people on the autism spectrum.
It's a move that's finally starting to gain steam with big companies, which are actively recruiting adults with autism for open positions. Let's connect the dots.
Autism is a disorder that affects the body's nervous system. Symptoms can include difficulty with communication, obsessive interests and repetitive behaviors. People on the spectrum are also known to have a deep sense of creativity and imagination, which many companies agree can be beneficial within a workplace.
That's why some big name tech companies are working to create neurodiversity programs for employees. Ernst & Young recently changed its interview process for individuals with autism, moving from a 1-on-1 interview to a series of problem-solving challenges.
According to 60 Minutes, 30 large companies across the U.S. are actively recruiting employees with autism.
Despite all this, adults on the autism spectrum in the U.S. are experiencing high rates of unemployment. One study showed that 60% of these individuals are unemployed, show much more work needs to be done.