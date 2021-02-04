Major companies actively recruiting employees with autism

People on the autism spectrum are known to have a great sense of creativity and imagination. Those traits can be beneficial for tech company employees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is World Autism Awareness Day, when companies and individuals pause to think about what they can do to be more inclusive to people on the autism spectrum.

It's a move that's finally starting to gain steam with big companies, which are actively recruiting adults with autism for open positions. Let's connect the dots.

Autism is a disorder that affects the body's nervous system. Symptoms can include difficulty with communication, obsessive interests and repetitive behaviors. People on the spectrum are also known to have a deep sense of creativity and imagination, which many companies agree can be beneficial within a workplace.

That's why some big name tech companies are working to create neurodiversity programs for employees. Ernst & Young recently changed its interview process for individuals with autism, moving from a 1-on-1 interview to a series of problem-solving challenges.

According to 60 Minutes, 30 large companies across the U.S. are actively recruiting employees with autism.