Belmont Abbey College's new nursing program hoping to address nursing shortage

BELMONT, N.C. — The pandemic is just one of the many reasons there's been a mass exodus of nurses leaving their jobs, but now Belmont Abbey College hopes their new nursing program will help ease shortages in our region.

For nurses, burn out is at an all time high. Experts say its going to be a challenge to replenish the nursing workforce, but at Belmont Abbey College, they're hopeful.

“I do have some concerns especially with all the burnout happening and since there’s so much of a shortage will I burn out faster?” nursing student at Belmont Abbey College, Hannah Keller asked.

All the way from Portland, Oregon, Keller is one of 21 students enrolled in Belmont Abbey College's new nursing program.

She worried about the challenges nurses face, but her passion for the job is stronger.

"Will l I enjoy doing this later? But then I think, I’m already having so much fun in clinicals and I like helping people," Keller said.

The hope is that the students can eventually fill gaps across the Charlotte region.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Gaston County region is devastated with the nursing shortage,” dean of nursing for Belmont Abbey College, Carolyn Harmon said.



Harmon says they're looking for ways to solve the nursing shortage, long term. One solution, a holistic approach, not just for the patient but for the nurse too.

“If were taking care of ourselves we can take care of others appropriately and that’s very important and that will keep people in nursing and in the profession and prevent them from leaving the profession," Harmon.

Many nurses are leaving the profession due to unsafe conditions and burnout. Harmon says medical centers are working on policies to protect nurses, as they also learn how to defend themselves in violent situations. She believes the problems will get better the further we move away from the pandemic.

“The violence and the burn out, that’s not every day, that’s not every day in nursing," Harmon said.

But for students like Max Pournos, the challenge became his calling.

“There’s definitely a hole that needs to be filled, which is what attracted me to the profession, there's a lot of hire ability," Pournos said.

CaroMont Health also played a vital role in starting the program.

In a statement they say:

"Investing in education is a priority for CaroMont Health. The development of a hospital in Belmont will offer the unique opportunity to support Belmont Abbey College’s future development of additional healthcare-related programs. Much like healthcare, education has the unique ability to enrich and support not only the recipient but also all who surround them. CaroMont Health is proud to partner with Belmont Abbey College and our other local education partners to ensure students have access to advanced training and education and that our patients have the best care teams available."