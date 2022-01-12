Santa for children with sensory needs will be at Northlake Mall on Sunday

Santa will be there on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every child deserves to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

For kiddos with sensory needs, they can visit the sensory-friendly Santa Claus at Northlake Mall on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Children with autism or other disorders may" interpret the sensory messages they receive differently" and may "find some sensory inputs overwhelming," reports Griffin Occupational Therapy.

This Santa experience hopes to relieve that sense of overwhelm by holding the event in a calm environment including a private photo session.

The event is free, but reservations are required and donations are being collected for Autism Speaks. The photo packages are available for purchase.

Register for the experience here.

