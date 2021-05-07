2 more Regal theaters reopen in the greater Charlotte area

Safe cinema protocol is in place at all locations to ensure proper sanitizing and social distancing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The return to normal continues with the reopening of more Regal movie theatres throughout the Charlotte area.

With new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, the theater says the reopening will be a new experience for moviegoers.

The latest locations to reopen include Regal Birkdale & RPX in Huntersville and Regal Starlight in Charlotte. The two locations join the previously opened Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX theatre in the area.

Some of the new health and safety measures include a mask requirement at all times, contact-free ticket buying, social distancing in the lobby and inside the theatre as well as various sanitizing stations.

But the many changes don’t seem to be stopping the crowds.

“It’s been well over a year so when I got the email that the movies were opening I was immediately looking at showtimes,” Amanda Lavid said.

Many say it’s the overall movie theatre experience they miss most.

“I miss the atmosphere just everybody coming in hyped up for a movie,” Juan Aguring said.

The reopened locations will show select movies with limited hours for now.

