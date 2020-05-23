38 workers test positive for COVID-19 at uptown construction site

Th construction firm said they have halted work at the site until June 1 and will conduct a deep cleaning and sterilization of all equipment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction company contracted in uptown Charlotte confirmed that 38 workers tested positive for coronavirus at work.

According to Randall Curtis, executive vice president and chief operations officer for Hoar construction, most of the 38 positive tests occurred within the past week. The construction site is located at 512 North College Street in uptown.

Earlier this week, Mecklenburg County officials reported multiple cases at construction sites in uptown and said more needs to be done to raise awareness of the virus for workers and the requirement of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves.

Curtis issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte Friday:

As a result, we have temporarily halted work on the job until June 1. All employees must be tested and receive a negative test result before returning to the job site or self-quarantine per their physician’s recommendations. While the site is closed, we will conduct a deep cleaning and sterilization of the area. Additionally, we will be working with a 3rd party to provide enhanced onsite screening upon reopening.