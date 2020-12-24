Atrium Health cancels 97 employee COVID-19 vaccinations after public scrutiny

Atrium Health said Thursday it has canceled 97 planned COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who aren't on the front lines of the pandemic.

Atrium made the announcement after WCNC Charlotte discovered non-medical staff were scheduled to receive vaccinations. Despite scrutiny, Atrium said they can assure the public the only employees who have been vaccinated so far were part of the Phase 1a group, which was comprised of front-line health care employees.

“I can assure you that the only people who have received vaccines by Atrium Health were categorized by (Phase) 1a...” Dr. Scott Rissmiller, Atrium’s executive vice president and chief physician executive, told the Charlotte Observer. “The key is to get those most at risk and those who are on the frontlines risking their lives for the community. We get the vaccine to them so they can care for those who need it as others are waiting.”

Atrium also said they've revised their plan for the coronavirus vaccine rollout to exclude non-frontline workers from Phase 1a.

Atrium officials say they can assure us that the only people who have received vaccines to date by Atrium Health were those in Phase 1a.



Atrium's Executive VP and Chief Physician Executive told The Observer they are making sure they follow "new criteria"

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, "Phase 1a vaccines will first go to health care workers critical to caring for patients with COVID-19 or at high risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties."

