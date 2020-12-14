'I feel perfectly fine' | Atrium Health doctor becomes first person in NC to receive COVID vaccine

Atrium Health was among 11 medical providers in the state to get early shipments from Pfizer because they have ultra-cold storage space for the vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a historic day in the fight against COVID-19. The first vaccines have arrived in Charlotte and they're already being administered.

Atrium Health was the first hospital in the state to administer the vaccine -- the first doses go to healthcare workers at high risk of exposure to the virus.

NC Governor Roy Cooper called it a remarkable achievement for science and health on social media Monday and reminded everyone to keep wearing a mask as they get as many people vaccinated as fast as they can.

Atrium Health started vaccinating people not long after the shipments arrived Monday morning. The first person in North Carolina to get it was Dr. Katie Passaretti, an infectious disease specialist with Atrium Health.

“I just got my first COVID vaccine,” Dr. Passaretti said. “I feel perfectly fine. I’ve had no issues with the vaccine.”

As of 2:30 p.m., Atrium Health said five employees had been vaccinated. Dr. Gary Little, who’s been organizing the distribution for Atrium, said the shipments arrived about an hour early.

“Things went off without a hitch, they are now in our freezers,” said Dr. Little. “We processed a few people this morning just to get used to the thawing of the vaccine.”

WCNC Charlotte first reported Atrium Health was among 11 medical providers in the state to get early shipments from Pfizer because they have ultra-cold storage space for the vaccines.

Caldwell Memorial Hospital, which is also on the list, plans to vaccinate staff on Wednesdays, a spokesman said.

Dozens of other hospitals receive their first week of allocations in the coming days. The number of doses per hospital range from 975 to more than 2,900 based on bed capacity, healthcare workers, and county population.

“We have enough capacity to store upwards of 300,000 doses of the vaccine,” Dr. Little said.

Frontline healthcare workers are the first to have access to the vaccine in North Carolina, and hospital employees can now enroll to receive it.

“Just a moment of hope, like [the] potential for change of the course we are on with the pandemic right now,” said Dr. Passaretti. “We just encourage everyone to consider getting vaccinated.”