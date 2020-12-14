Answering your vaccine questions: One-on-one with the medical experts

WCNC Charlotte has been taking viewer questions to the medical experts. Vanessa Ruffes sat down with Dr. Janny Soriano, a South Carolina hospital doctor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the Carolinas on Monday. Frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are receiving the first rounds.

As the general population awaits its turn to receive the vaccine, WCNC Charlotte has asked viewers what questions they have about the vaccines and have asked them to medical experts.

Vanessa Ruffes sat down with Dr. Janny Soriano, a doctor at a hospital in South Carolina, to get some answers.

QUESTION: When it's time for the general population to get the vaccine, will it be on a first-come, first-served basis?

ANSWER: North and South Carolina may have different vaccine distribution plans. We will need to stay updated from our healthcare authorities regarding when that will happen and how that will be done.

QUESTION: We know the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart. Is it guaranteed that your second dose of that same brand vaccine will be there for you?

ANSWER: Patients are not considered fully vaccinated until they have received two doses, of the Pfizer vaccine, for example. When they are created, these distribution plans have to take that into consideration.

For members of the community, when you do get vaccinated, one thing we have to do is make sure you get the second one to make sure you are fully vaccinated when the time comes.

QUESTION: Two patients in the UK with histories of severe allergic reactions have reported allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. Is it safe for someone who is highly allergic to bee stings and spider bites (requiring hospitalization in the past) to get the vaccine?

ANSWER: We have heard the news from the United Kingdom that two of the recipients of the Pfizer vaccine developed an allergic reaction. As for what type of allergic reaction, that is not available right now, in terms of a news briefing.

I would venture for anyone who is considered to have had life-threatening reactions to any type of drug, environment, or food and you're concerned about having an allergic reaction to any type of new medication or vaccine, this should be a conversation to be had with your healthcare clinician or allergist and perhaps consider having the new vaccine delivered in those healthcare settings--in the office of an allergist, for example.

QUESTION: What is the length of protection from any vaccine?

ANSWER: Vaccine schedules are readily available if you were to look them up with the Department of Health or CDC. For influenza, it's a yearly vaccine. For the coronavirus vaccine, that information is not yet available on when you'd need to revaccinated.