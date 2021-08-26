Atrium Health has seen a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 patients in NC

Atrium Health says data starting at the end of June shows a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 patients in North Carolina and a 1,700% increase in South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 has continued across the Carolinas, Atrium Health says hospitalizations have increased, resulting in fewer available beds.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows people who have not been vaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who have been vaccinated.

Atrium Health says it has seen a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 patients in North Carolina and a 1,700% increase in South Carolina, based on data starting at the end of June.

Wednesday, Atrium Health tweeted what it calls "staggering data," showing 94% of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

Staggering data. We’re feeling the strain the pandemic continues to put on our healthcare system and others across the U.S.



94% of patients on ventilators across our enterprise are unvaccinated. This can be prevented.



Please get vaccinated: https://t.co/AJwL1rocV5 pic.twitter.com/cMUAPhUA2H — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) August 25, 2021

With the increased hospitalizations comes increased strain on hospital staff. Atrium Health is encouraging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask, and seek care in a way that best matches the condition. For example, people with minor illnesses or injuries should consider utilizing a virtual visit or primary care physicians instead of emergency departments, according to Atrium Health.

North Carolina saw a big spike in COVID-19 cases Thursday with 8,620 new cases. It's the highest daily case count North Carolina has had since early February. The delta variant is blamed for the surge, in addition to the increased amount of people getting tested for COVID-19.