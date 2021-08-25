Town of Blowing Rock announces mask mandate

The mask mandate will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The town of Blowing Rock in North Carolina is putting a mask mandate in place. It will go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

Under the new mask mandate, face coverings will be required while indoors in any public space in the town.

Nearby, Boone put a similar rule into place a few weeks ago. Boone was among the first in the state to re-implement a mask mandate; Boone's Mayor announced the state of emergency and indoor mask mandate back on Aug. 6.

Now, other cities, towns and counties across the Tarheel State have taken suit. The mandates come as cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state.