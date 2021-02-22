COVID-19 outbreak identified at Caldwell County skilled nursing facility

Since January, 49 staff and 102 patients have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials confirm.

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A Caldwell County skilled nursing facility is facing its second COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Caldwell County Health Department: 151 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility so far this year.

Since January, 49 staff and 102 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation.

Eight of those patients are under the age of 17, five are between 18 and 24, 14 are between 25 and 49, five are between 50 and 64, four are between 65 and 74, and four are over 75 years old.

The facility is licensed for 120 beds, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services division of health service regulation.

Of the identified cases:19 were based in the 28645 code,12 in 28630, seven in 28638, one in 28667, and one in 28611.

According to the Caldwell County Health Department, more than 19,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county.