'It took a toll on her' | Caldwell County teen airlifted to hospital with COVID-19 complications

Zoey Taylor, 14, tested positive for COVID-19, then complained about not being able to breathe. Experts say it's a trend with kids catching the delta variant.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County teenager Zoey Taylor is now on the road to recovery after catching COVID-19 with symptoms so severe she had to be airlifted and placed on oxygen.

The 14-year-old told her parents she noticed something was wrong when she continued to have a fever for days along with body aches difficulty keeping food down. A trip to the ER and she tested positive for COVID-19.

“She says, 'No I can’t breathe mom,' so I took her to the ER again," mom Chong Taylor said. "And at the ER they tested her oxygen level at it was at 64.”

Dangerously low levels forced Zoey Taylor to be airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville. There, she was placed on oxygen and given IVs.

“It was a shock to me -- she wears her mask everywhere we go, she wears her mask at school and she doesn’t have any bad health conditions," Chong Taylor said. "She’s perfectly healthy, yet something as dangerous as COVID still got to her.”

Experts say that's now the case for many children as the delta variant continues to spread.

“We seem to be noticing that children are being more likely to get the delta variant, but also having more symptoms than previous variants and there’s actually more children in the hospital and pediatrics unit then there used to be," Ashok Gupta, director of the Gupta Program, said.

Studies show up to a quarter of the infections of the delta variant are in children under 16. Thankfully, Zoey Taylor is now on the road to recovery and no longer needs an oxygen machine to breathe, but her mother is still urging caution.

“I would definitely still follow the mask mandate rule and wash your hands because you may never know," Chong Taylor said.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts