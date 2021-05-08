COVID-19 cases among children in the Charlotte area are spiking. Here’s how your county is doing

Children are spreading the delta variant of the coronavirus more than the original strain.

The latest wave of COVID-19 cases is also bringing new cases to children.

A WCNC Charlotte analysis of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 data shows more children aged 0 to 17 tested positive for coronavirus the week of Aug. 1 than any other week since Jan. 17.

Last week 4,760 children tested positive for the virus. That number is more than double the number of cases in children for the entire month of June.

In addition, children are accounting for more of the COVID-19 cases than at any point during the pandemic. During the last week of July, 33% of new COVID-19 cases were from children, the highest percentage ever.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, individuals under the age of 18 only make up 22% of the population in North Carolina.

COVID-19 cases are rising in North Carolina generally. Last week, there were 17732 newly reported COVID-19 cases. That was the most in any week since mid-February.

The latest surge in cases is being spurred by the delta variant, which is the dominant strain of the virus in the Carolinas and across the country.

Below is a WCNC Charlotte visualization showing how children are accounting for a larger proportion of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina counties surrounding Charlotte. Detailed age data from South Carolina schools was not available.

In Mecklenburg County, children only accounted for 19% of new cases during the week of Aug. 1, down from a high of 24% during the week following the Fourth of July.

Numbers are lower in Gaston County where the latest numbers show children only account for 15% of COVID-19 cases there.

Union County is also seeing a spike in children’s cases. This past week, 29% of new cases came from children.

The surge in cases among children raises concern as children head back to the classroom and begin in-person instruction.

The delta variant is spreading more rapidly in kids. However, so far no data shows that it will cause more severe infections.

"We're seeing greater spread to children. And so we're seeing more cases with the delta variant than we were seeing with the alpha variant," Dr. Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy said. “There is no question we're going to see outbreaks in schools with this delta variant. “The question is how many and how big will they get."

After initially making masks optional, several school districts have now reversed their plans and are now requiring masks.

As of Tuesday, five Charlotte-area school districts are requiring masks including Mecklenburg, Stanly, Anson, Richmond and Watauga counties. Avery County schools has yet to decide on masking.

