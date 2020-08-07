CDC now analyzing Mecklenburg County's contract tracing effectiveness

"I'm watching what's happening in other communities and how quickly this can change, and it concerns me greatly," Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, a team with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is analyzing how Mecklenburg County's contact tracing is working, and if it's effective.

"Working with us to think through how we might streamline and improve the process considering the numbers that we're seeing," Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Contact tracing tracks down anyone who may have come in contact with a person who has tested positive. The goal is to break the chain of infection, then urge people to monitor symptoms or self-quarantine.

Many people now answering those calls.

"Since early June we've had more than 5,200 individuals who were household contacts reported," Health Director Gibbie Harris said. "25% of those we did not receive any information on these individuals."

Health officials say hospitals in the Charlotte area are running at about 80% capacity.

Still, Harris doesn't believe the community is taking the virus seriously.

County Commissioners also approving stricter rules when it comes to the county's mask mandate. Mask will now be required at parks and government buildings when social distancing isn't possible.

"If the trends continue and we don't have any signs of it getting better, I mean we're headed back to a lockdown," County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said.

Some people refuse to wear a mask.

"I don't think masks are going to do anything for us, and our freedoms are being taken away," Freedom Park visitor Lindsey Dolan said.

CATS is also distributing face mask to the community, Wednesday as thousands of people continue to use public transportation during the pandemic.

"Upwards to 40-to-50,000 people utilize CATS," John Lewis, Executive Director of Charlotte Area Transit.

City Councilman Braxton Winston was also at the mask giveaway.

"Were facilitating safe habits, safe culture, not just on our buses or light rail, but in our workplaces and in our homes," Winston said. "To work together to create a safer Charlotte and a Charlotte that is really able to not just survive this COVID pandemic but thrive this COVID pandemic."

The CDC isn't the only federal agency visiting Charlotte, FEMA and a COVID-assessment team will as well.