Mecklenburg County could enforce additional face mask requirements

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina has been under a statewide mask mandate since 5 p.m. June 26, but now Mecklenburg County could adopt additional requirements.

Under the statewide mandate, masks required in public places, like restaurants, supermarkets and stores. There are exceptions — for example, people are allowed to remove their face masks while sitting down to eat at a restaurant.

Additionally, children under 11, people with medical conditions that make breathing difficult, people who are exercising, and anyone who is socially-distanced from other people are not required under the statewide mandate to wear a mask.

If approved, a "face covering" or mask should be worn inside county, city or town-owned or leased buildings and facilities by customers, employees and more within Mecklenburg County.

Additionally, masks would be required for anyone in other indoor or outdoor situations where CDC-recommended social distance can't be maintained in the county — including in Mecklenburg County parks.

Multiple sheriffs in the Charlotte area, including Catawba County and Iredell County, have previously said they won't be able to effectively enforce the mandate, so it's up to businesses to require customers to wear masks.