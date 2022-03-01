If you live in one of these NC counties, the CDC says you should still wear a mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidance last week, putting a greater emphasis on hospitalizations and health care impacts over daily case counts while relaxing mask recommendations for most Americans.
Under the new CDC system, more than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those people can stop wearing masks, according to the CDC. However, officials are still advising people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That's the situation for about 37% of U.S. counties, including several in the Charlotte area.
The CDC is also offering a color-coded map — with counties designated as orange, yellow or green — to help guide local officials and residents. In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. Orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal.
How a county comes to be designated green, yellow or orange will depend on its rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the rate of new cases in the community.
The new guidance from the CDC comes as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the Carolinas. On Monday, North Carolina health officials announced 909 new cases. It was the first single-day case report below 1,000 since last July. The COVID-19 positivity rate is once again in the single digits and hospitalizations are down roughly 70% from their peak during the omicron surge earlier this year.
In addition to the new map, the CDC says masks are no longer necessary on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems. Lincoln County Schools announced Monday it would no longer require masks on buses despite the county exceeding the CDC's threshold for high community spread.
North Carolina counties in the Charlotte area with high COVID-19 levels
- Alexander County
- Burke County
- Caldwell County
- Catawba County
- Cleveland County
- Gaston County
- Lincoln County
- Richmond County
- Rowan County
- Watauga County
South Carolina counties in the Charlotte area with high COVID-19 levels
- Chester County
- Chesterfield County
- Lancaster County
- York County
What to do if your county's community level is high
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness
North Carolina counties in the Charlotte area with medium COVID-19 levels
- Anson County
- Cabarrus County
- Iredell County
- Mecklenburg County
- Stanly County
- Union County
What to do if your county's community level is medium
- Talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. ... Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”
What to do if your county's community level is low
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.