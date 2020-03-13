CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the coronavirus hits the Charlotte area, many people want to keep their homes and offices clean, which has led to a big uptick in business for a Charlotte cleaning company.

QualiCare Maids says business is booming and they need more help as their clientele grows amid the pandemic.

"It's top of mind," said Greg Nixon, who was on his ninth clean Thursday.

Nixon and his employees are on the front lines, not only defending homes from dust, but also the coronavirus that's spreading across the country and Carolinas.

"Business has almost doubled and we're getting business from places we didn't even do business in," Nixon explained.

A new test by the U.S. Government showed coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to three days. That's why Nixon and his crews add an extra layer of sanitation after cleaning. They're also taking extra steps for their own protection.

"We go in with gloves trying to protect ourselves. We're reading about the coronavirus daily," Nixon said. "We really have to be cautious. We're looking for masks now."

They also ask clients if they've recently traveled or have symptoms of the coronavirus before taking on a new job. Nixon says some new homeowners have mentioned their concerns about the virus because they travel out of state for their jobs and to visit family.

"You don't know what you're walking into if you've never been in that space," Nixon said.

He said he'll continue to clean as many places as he can while staying safe from the virus but is concerned he could contract it from surfaces. Nixon is now looking for more workers to keep up with the demand and is urging everyone else to heed the warnings and health tips from the CDC to stay safe.

It is possible to get coronavirus by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touch your mouth or nose, according to the CDC. However, it's important to understand you are more likely to get it from person-to-person contact.