CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Churches are at the top of many people’s lists when it comes to locations with a desire to reopen. But most church leaders agree the process get back to worshipping as usual should be done carefully.

Have Life Church has been hosting Wednesday night bible studies and Sunday services all online for the past several weeks.

Pastor Shomari White says virtual worship could continue like this until at least mid-June when the church hopes to reopen. In the meantime, he says plenty of preparations are underway.

“We have three companies on deck to do a complete and total sanitation of the building,” Pastor White says. “We are working with them to see if we can sanitize again between services.”

Have Life is also considering an RSVP system to help with social distancing and inviting the congregation to wear gloves and masks once the church reopens. Have life is also known for giving hugs to those in the congregation so changes must be made there too.

“We still want them to still feel the love of God when they come through the church, but at the same time we know now we can’t do the hugging,” Co-Pastor Jacque White says.

Have Life Church, before COVID-19 Have Life Church has been hosting Wednesday night bible studies and Sunday services online during the pandemic, but church leaders are looking forward to reopening. Even if it does look a little different.

The Diocese of Charleston also announced Catholic Churches across South Carolina can resume public mass as early as Monday, May 11.

They ask all pastors to develop a health safety plan for diocesan leadership to approve.

