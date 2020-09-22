x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus worse for smokers and vapers

Smoking and vaping can increase a person's chances of contracting COVID-19 and can lead to more serious outcomes, experts warn.

Health experts continue to sound the alarm about smoking and vaping at any time, especially during the pandemic.

They believe the smoke intake can not only increase a person's chance to contract COVID-19 but also lead to more serious outcomes.

Researchers believe proteins called ACE-2 receptors serve as entry points for the virus and that smokers tend to have more of the protein than non-smokers.

Heath experts add smokers who do become sick with COVID-19 have a higher chance of being hospitalized or placed on a ventilator.

Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2TszSR1

Related Articles