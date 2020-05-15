COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Catawba, Caldwell counties

According to a report from state health officials, three cases of coronavirus were reported at the Brian Center for Health and Rehab in Hickory.

CATAWBA, N.C. — Health officials in Caldwell and Catawba counties announced COVID-19 outbreaks Friday, with multiple cases of coronavirus being reported.

In Catawba County, Public Health officials said they're investigating after three new cases were confirmed at a long-term care facility. The county didn't release the facility's name, but a report from the State of North Carolina identified Brian Center Health and Rehab in Hickory as a new outbreak. According to the state, two residents and one staff member have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Caldwell County, an outbreak was confirmed at Carolina Prime Pet, which manufactures dog treats. Four employees tested positive at the facility.

"At Carolina Prime Pet, our employees are our top priority, and we have taken extra steps to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been checking employee temperatures, providing gloves, masks, and sanitation stations, as well as disinfecting our facility and requiring employees to go through a disinfecting station upon entering, while providing new uniforms each day. They also pass through the disinfecting station when leaving our facility," said Carolina Prime Pet Owner and President Van Brown. "We will continue taking these measures and work with Health Department to assist our employees."

Caldwell County also reported its second coronavirus-related death. So far, 2,220 people have been tested with 1,958 negative results.