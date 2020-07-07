Dr. Cohen to update North Carolina COVID-19 cases, testing data

Health officials reported over 1,300 new cases Tuesday with COVID-19 hospitalizations at their highest of the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, bringing North Carolina's total number of coronavirus cases to over 75,000.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. briefing to update the state's latest testing data and case information.

According to DHHS, the percentage of positive test results has been stable at 9% over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations in North Carolina are at a record high Tuesday, with 989 people hospitalized statewide. DHHS reported Tuesday that more than 5,000 hospital beds are available for potential coronavirus patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper still hasn't made an announcement for how schools will reopen this fall, but said last week his "number one priority" is getting kids back in the classroom for the upcoming school year. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!"