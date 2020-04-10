Member of press covering Ivanka Trump's visit to Gaston County tests positive for COVID-19

A WCNC photojournalist who covered Ivanka Trump's recent visit received a call from the White House saying a member of the media that day later tested positive.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the press covering Ivanka Trump's recent visit to Gaston County has tested positive for COVID-19, a White House official confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

White House officials said Ivanka Trump tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday after her father, President Donald Trump, announced he was COVID-19 positive.

Ivanka Trump's visit to the greater Charlotte area began Wednesday night in Gaston County when she and her son had dinner at Webb Custom Kitchen in downtown Gastonia. Then Thursday morning, Ivanka Trump made a surprise visit to Holy Angels' three businesses in downtown Belmont.

She also made a stop in Dallas, North Carolina as part of her trip.

Then at 12:54 a.m. on Friday – less than 24 hours after Ivanka’s visit ended – the world leaned President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Out of precaution, Holy Angels said they decided to shut down their cafe, candy shop, and art gallery for deep cleaning.

Saturday afternoon, a WCNC Charlotte photojournalist who covered Ivanka Trump's recent visit received a call from the White House saying that a member of the media that day had tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Ivanka Trump tested negative for COVID-19, a member of the press who was covering her visit has tested positive for COVID-19 — widening the circle for possible exposures.