Mecklenburg County Public Health gets the green light to distribute Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

The booster shots are for high-risk groups as well as frontline workers.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health announced on Sunday, Sept. 26, that it has received authorization from the state to offer Pfizer COVID-19 third dose booster shots to high-risk groups and frontline workers such as teachers, grocery store workers and healthcare workers.

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, MCPH will offer the booster shots in Charlotte at the Southeast Health Department at 249 Billingsley Road and the Northwest Health Department at 2845 Beatties Ford Road.

People who participate are asked to bring their vaccine card.

No appointment is needed and officials say there will be no requirement or confirmation of eligibility.

The third dose boosters are available for the groups below:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, those eligible can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies and other locations where COVID-19 vaccines are available.

There is no need for people to go back to the location where they received their original vaccines. A statement from NCDHHS said most COVID-19 vaccination locations can provide Pfizer boosters.

You can visit MySpot.nc.gov and check “Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)” to search locations and ensure Pfizer is available.

The CDC’s decision follows the Food and Drug Administration authorizing boosters for certain populations on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

StarMed Healthcare also announced it'll provide the booster shots on Monday.

You can read the CDC's statement on the booster shots by clicking here.